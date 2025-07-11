$340K for code, $230k for design: What Google pays its top AI talent

Google is offering lucrative salaries to hire and keep top talent amid the ongoing AI boom, with software engineers earning up to $340,000 annually.

While the tech giant typically keeps compensation details private, mandatory work visa disclosures submitted to the US Department of Labour offer a rare window into base salary structures across roles. These figures, reported by Business Insider, reflect only fixed compensation and exclude bonuses and equity, which can significantly elevate total earnings.

Top salaries for engineers and technical teams

Software engineers are among the highest-paid roles at Google, with base salaries reaching $340,000 annually. Other engineering functions are also well-compensated:

Research engineers: Up to $265,000 Hardware engineers: Up to $284,000 Product and project managers Product managers, who oversee the development of Google’s apps and services, command salaries of up to $280,000. Technical programme managers: up to $270,000 General programme managers: up to $236,000 Data, Research, and UX Design Data scientists and researchers also feature among Google’s top earners, with some salaries as high as $303,000. UX designers and researchers typically earn between $124,000 and $230,000, depending on seniority and specialisation. Other key roles Roles in finance, consulting, and quality control also offer generous pay: