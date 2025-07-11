Adani Group close to acquiring Jaiprakash Associates, makes ₹12,000 cr bid

The Adani group has become the frontrunner to buy the insolvent Jaiprakash Associates with an unconditional bid of at least ₹12,000 crore, Bloomberg reported.

The other companies that put in their bids included Dalmia Bharat Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, and Vedanta Ltd, with conditions that included clarifications about some legal disputes, the report added.

Land case clouds acquisition plans

All the bids are, however, subject to the outcome of a crucial case relating to Jaiprakash’s 1,000-hectare Sports City project in Greater Noida. Earlier in March 2025, the Allahabad High Court upheld the YEIDA decision to cancel the land allotment. The case is currently under review by the Supreme Court.

The Bloomberg report suggests that if the deal is approved, it will mark a comeback for Adani in big-ticket acquisitions. Adani’s last big acquisition was Holcim Ltd’s cement makers for about $6.5 billion.