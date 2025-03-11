goSTOPS raises Rs 35 crore in Series A funding led by Blume Ventures

goSTOPS, a travel hostel brand, has raised Rs 35 crore in its Series A funding round led by Blume Ventures, with 1Crowd as the co-lead investor. The funds will support the company’s expansion plans.

With this fresh equity infusion, goSTOPS, founded in 2014, aims to increase its capacity from 2,500 to 10,000 beds across 100 locations over the next 24 months. The company expects this to quadruple its growth, according to a press release. Other existing investors include Mumbai Angels, Chennai Angels, Indian Angel Network, Lead Angels, and Yuj Ventures.

"This investment reflects the trust our investors have in our vision and the category we are building. With their continued support, we aim to scale goSTOPS into India’s most preferred youth travel brand—expanding our footprint while staying true to our promise of making travel accessible to young Indians," said Pallavi Agarwal, founder and chief executive officer, goSTOPS.

The funding will be used to strengthen operations, enhance technology, and improve the social and experiential aspects of its properties. The company is also finalising debt partnerships to bolster its expansion strategy, it said.

"goSTOPS has built a category-defining brand by combining deep operational expertise, smart asset management, and tech-driven efficiencies," said Ashish Fafadia, partner, Blume Ventures. "Their ability to optimise unit economics while scaling rapidly is a testament to the team’s tenacity and strategic vision. We are excited to back their journey as they expand and transform the youth travel experience in India."

Anil Gudibande, co-founder of 1Crowd, added, "As an early backer of goSTOPS, we always believed that the brand was more than just a hostel chain—it is a youth brand with the potential to shape travel and lifestyle choices. The founders’ ingenuity and deep understanding of their audience have been key to their success. Their team is not just about asset utilisation; it is about creating experiences that resonate with young travellers. This belief has been central to us leading the company's multiple rounds of equity financing, and we are now excited to see the next phase of their growth."