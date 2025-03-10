Mahindra Agri Solutions eyes new global markets for Indian grapes

Mahindra Agri Solutions Limited (MASL), a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra, is expanding its global footprint by eyeing new markets for Indian table grapes. Already exporting to Europe, North America, China, and Southeast Asia, MASL plans to venture into newer regions while also exploring other horticultural crops.

The company collaborates with over 500 farmers in Nashik, Baramati, and Sangli (Maharashtra), equipping them with farming techniques that enhance exportable yields. This partnership ensures that Indian grapes meet stringent global quality standards, making them a preferred choice in competitive international markets.

"Our focus on quality, sustainability, and traceability has been key to our success," Ramesh Ramachandran, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), MASL, said. "Now, we are eager to leverage these strengths to explore new markets and expand our offerings to include other high-value horticultural crops."

A key element of MASL’s success lies in its packhouse in Nashik, a grape-growing hub in Maharashtra, which spans 6.5 acres and has the capacity to pack 80 metric tonnes (MT) of grapes per day. The facility enables the company to maintain strict quality control and traceability, ensuring that every grape exported meets international safety and hygiene norms. This infrastructure has significantly strengthened India’s credibility as a reliable supplier of premium horticultural produce.

"We have completed a journey of 20 years," said Ramachandran. "We have not only significantly improved the quality and productivity of Indian table grapes but also positively impacted the livelihoods of hundreds of farmers."

Beyond grapes, MASL is also exploring diversification into other horticultural crops, further solidifying its role in India’s agri-exports.

MASL claims that it actively supports farmers through in-house technical sessions focused on key cultivation practices such as irrigation, soil moisture, and nutrient management. The company also provides technical assistance and financial support to enhance sustainable farming methods.

To further aid farmers in adopting these practices, MASL operates a 15-acre demonstration farm in Nashik, where new farming techniques and grape varieties are tested. This farm serves as a knowledge hub, enabling the company to share insights on cultivating high-quality grapes with its farmer network.

As part of its 20-year anniversary celebrations, MASL plans to strengthen its collaboration with local farmers by expanding training programmes and support for sustainable agriculture. Additionally, the company aims to explore new domestic and export opportunities for table grapes and other high-value horticultural produce.