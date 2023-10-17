Home / Companies / News / Government to exit Hindustan Zinc Ltd, but over an extended period

Government to exit Hindustan Zinc Ltd, but over an extended period

The residual stake is valued at approximately Rs 40,000 crore at current market prices

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 11:43 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Indian government is gearing up to sell its remaining stake in Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL), a subsidiary of Vedanta, in smaller tranches over an extended period, aiming to maximise its value, according to a report by the Financial Express. The residual stake is valued at approximately Rs 40,000 crore at current market prices. The government's planned stake sale was halted last year due to Vedanta's proposal for a related party transaction, adversely impacting investor sentiment.

Presently, Vedanta Ltd holds a 64.92 per cent stake in HZL. In 2002-2003, HZL, India's largest zinc/lead miner, was privatised in favour of Vedanta, with the government's 29.54 per cent stake categorised as public float. In 2021, after Vedanta lost the case to acquire the residual stake from the government, the Supreme Court allowed the government to exit by offloading the stake through public offers.

Discussions with merchant bankers are underway to initiate the first offer for sale (OFS) of HZL shares within the current financial year. HZL's share price closed at Rs 321.7 on Monday, marking a 0.99 per cent increase from the previous closing price on the BSE.

The delayed OFS in HZL is attributed to Vedanta's proposed $2.98 billion related party transaction, which the government rejected.

In January 2023, the HZL board approved a plan to purchase Vedanta's global zinc assets in a related-party transaction, leading to the postponement of the OFS. The government opposed this move, citing Sebi regulations that mandate minority shareholders' approval for related-party deals. HZL paid a special dividend last year to address liquidity issues, generating around Rs 9,000 crore for the government, helping bridge the shortfall in disinvestment receipts.

"The government will exit HZL, but it will be a long haul. Nearly 30 per cent or one-third of a large company can't be offloaded in the market in a shorter period via the public offer route. Buyers have to be found, so, it has to be gradual," an official told FE.

Hindustan Zinc is the country's largest and the world's second-largest integrated zinc producer. In the second quarter of the ongoing financial year, the company reported a marginal drop by one per cent in its mined metal production. Integrated zinc production went down two per cent as compared to the same period last year and was down 12 per cent sequentially.
 

Also Read

Hind Zinc rallies 8%; board to consider interim dividend for FY24 on July 8

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta pledges almost its entire stake in Hindustan Zinc

Vedanta may successfully handle its debt in the next 12 months: Report

Hindustan Zinc Q1 results: Net profit down 36.5%, as revenue dips 23% YoY

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: Report

Jio Financial set to launch suite of loan products to expand footprint

Maruti to pay $1.54 billion in stock to Suzuki Motor for local plant

Space-tech startup Agnikul Cosmos raises Rs 200 crore, eyes expansion

Ambani's youngest son, Anant, faces proxy firms' pushback on board seat

Meesho sees record 16 mn new app installs during Mega Blockbuster sale

Topics :Hindustan Zincgovernment of IndiaVedanta BS Web ReportsCompanies

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul Gandhi

ECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

World Cup 2023

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup history

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

India News

NASA experts wanted India to share space technology, says ISRO chief

Karnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Economy News

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%

Fueling India's innovation engine

Next Story