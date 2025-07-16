Govt allows NTPC to invest up to ₹20,000 cr in renewable energy

The government on Wednesday permitted state-run NTPC to invest up to ₹20,000 crore for renewable energy capacity addition to achieve 60 GW capacity by 2032.
I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared details about the decision taken at the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The CCEA has enhanced delegation of power to NTPC Ltd to invest in NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) and subsequently, NGEL investing in NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NREL) and its other JVs/subsidiaries up to ₹20,000 crore for Renewable Energy (RE) capacity addition to achieve 60 GW Renewable Energy Capacity by 2032.
The earlier approved prescribed limit for NTPC was ₹7,500 crore.
The enhanced delegation given to NTPC and NGEL will facilitate accelerated development of renewable projects in the country, an official release said.
The move will also play a vital role in strengthening power infrastructure and ensuring investment in providing reliable, round-the-clock electricity access across the nation, it said. NIRL investment
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app