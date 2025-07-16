Govt allows NTPC to invest up to ₹20,000 cr in renewable energy

The government on Wednesday permitted state-run NTPC to invest up to ₹20,000 crore for renewable energy capacity addition to achieve 60 GW capacity by 2032.

I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared details about the decision taken at the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The CCEA has enhanced delegation of power to NTPC Ltd to invest in NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) and subsequently, NGEL investing in NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NREL) and its other JVs/subsidiaries up to ₹20,000 crore for Renewable Energy (RE) capacity addition to achieve 60 GW Renewable Energy Capacity by 2032.