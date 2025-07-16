Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate to build ₹800 cr residential project in Pune

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE) has launched a premium residential development project in Pune with an estimated revenue potential of ₹800 crore.

VANAHA Verdant, near Bavdhan in southwestern Pune, spreads across 5 acres and offers approximately 10 lakh square feet of saleable area. The project is part of a 1,000-acre integrated township planned by the company.

“With VANAHA Verdant, we are not just launching another project but shaping a new way of living in Pune. Its proximity to nature, integrated commercial spaces, and low-density layout reflect what today’s homebuyers value most: balance, access, and long-term value,” said Sriram Mahadevan, chief executive officer of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate and managing director of Joyville Shapoorji Housing.