Govt clears AMNS' slurry pipeline plan for steel plant in Andhra Pradesh

The Ministry of Steel has granted approval to ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS India) for establishing an iron ore slurry pipeline from Chhattisgarh to Andhra Pradesh via Odisha, clearing the way for implementation of the company’s proposed 17 million tonne per annum (MTPA) integrated steel plant at Anakapalle in Andhra Pradesh.

The approval has been accorded under the Petroleum and Minerals Pipelines (Acquisition of Right of User in Land) Act, 1962, enabling AMNS India to obtain the right of way for areas through which the pipeline will pass, an official statement from Andhra Pradesh government said.

The slurry pipeline will transport iron ore in slurry form from Chhattisgarh to Andhra Pradesh, creating a cost-efficient logistics corridor that will reduce reliance on road and rail transport. The Anakapalle facility will be one of the largest greenfield steel plants in India.