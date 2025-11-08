SpaceTech startup ULOOK raises ₹19 crore from growX, InfoEdge Ventures

ULOOK Technologies, a Bengaluru-based space intelligence company developing autonomous satellite swarms for RF (radio frequency) sensing and spectrum awareness, has raised ₹19 crore in a seed-funding round led by growX ventures and InfoEdge Ventures.

The funding will accelerate ULOOK’s mission to build indigenous capability in RF intelligence, marking a decisive step toward strengthening India’s technological sovereignty in space and security-enabling domains.

“Having had the exposure of working with advanced space programmes abroad and ambitious aerial programmes here in India, we are convinced that complex deep-tech can be built right here at home, and in a far more capital-efficient way. The regulatory environment today is finally conducive for entities like ULOOK to exist and thrive,” Siddhesh Naik, cofounder and chief executive officer, ULOOK, said.

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder of InfoEdge added, “Deeptech will play a central role in India’s next decade of innovation. It needs long horizons, patient capital, and founders who can translate deep research into deployable technology. What stood out about ULOOK was the depth of its engineering, the clarity of its use cases, and the maturity of its team. They have already built and validated space-qualified hardware, which is rare at this stage.” Commenting on the investment, Manish Gupta, partner, growX ventures, said, “ULOOK’s pursuit of autonomous, intelligent satellite systems reflects not just technical excellence but a commitment to sovereign innovation that can achieve lasting global relevance. What drew us most to this opportunity was the strong founder fit, a team with deep engineering pedigree, global experience, and a clear sense of mission.”

Founded by Naik and Adheesh Boratkar, ULOOK draws on a combined heritage of multiple LEO satellites, extensive UAV swarm deployments, and a High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (HAPS) technology demonstrator. The company’s proprietary payload suite PulseTrack delivers real-time RF situational awareness across small satellites, drones, and high-altitude platforms, enabling applications in maritime domain awareness, dark ship detection, disaster response, and environmental monitoring. At the heart of its innovation is RF Fingerprinting from Space, a breakthrough that identifies and classifies emitters by their unique signal signatures, redefining how nations perceive and protect the electromagnetic spectrum. Speaking on ULOOK’s global vision, its cofounder & CTO Boratkar said, “We are building from India for the world, because space, by its very nature, is a global business. Our focus is on building world-class capabilities with Indian talent and technology, fully aligned with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

Over the next 12–18 months, ULOOK will push the frontiers of swarm autonomy, inter-satellite links, and onboard AI, setting the stage for the launch of its first RF-sensing satellite swarm. The company will simultaneously scale its aerial testing programmes and deepen its research and engineering capabilities as it moves from prototype to commercial deployment with national research stakeholders, the defence ecosystem, and strategic industry partners. ULOOK will direct a significant portion of the raised capital toward talent acquisition as the company eyes expanding its founding team to build a cross-functional unit across RF systems design, embedded systems, AI/ML analytics, and satellite mission engineering. The company's focus will be on attracting young innovators and experienced professionals from India’s defence and space sectors, blending academic depth with field-tested experience. Additional deployments will go toward payload qualification, hardware-software integration, and UAV-based testing campaigns to validate performance under real-world conditions, helping mature the technology from TRL-3 to TRL-7.