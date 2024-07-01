Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Govt committed to create biz friendly environment for industry: Goyal

Interacting with industry leaders in Hyderabad on Sunday, the minister said such interactions are key for understanding the challenges faced by the industry and policy-making

Piyush Goyal, Piyush
The interaction saw a participation of more than 200 stakeholders, including women entrepreneurs, MSMEs, industry associations, export promotion councils and startups, from various sectors. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 9:26 PM IST
The Centre is committed to create a business-friendly environment for industry and innovation, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

Interacting with industry leaders in Hyderabad on Sunday, the minister said such interactions are key for understanding the challenges faced by the industry and policy-making.
 

"Goyal emphasised the government's commitment towards fostering a robust industrial ecosystem that supports innovation, sustainable growth, and global competitiveness," the commerce ministry said on Monday, quoting the minister.

He hailed Telangana for actively promoting investments across various sectors, making it a favourable destination for businesses and investors.

The interaction saw a participation of more than 200 stakeholders, including women entrepreneurs, MSMEs, industry associations, export promotion councils and startups, from various sectors.

Topics :Piyush GoyalEase of Doing Business

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 9:26 PM IST

