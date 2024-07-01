UK trade union Unite suspends strike action at Tata Steel's Port Talbot

UK trade union Unite on Monday suspended industrial strike action at Tata Steel’s operations in South Wales slated for next week.

In a statement, the trade union said that its current industrial action at Tata Steel in South Wales has been paused. “The decision follows confirmation from Tata, arising from high-level talks throughout the weekend, that it was now prepared to enter into negotiations about future investment for its operations and not just redundancies, in South Wales, including at Port Talbot,” Unite said in a statement. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham termed it as a ‘significant’ development in the battle to protect jobs and the long-term future of steelmaking in South Wales. “Investment from Labour secured by Unite will be key to the future of the site,” Graham said.

The general elections in the United Kingdom (UK) are scheduled for July 4, and Unite is the Labour party’s biggest trade union backer. Unite is one of the three unions at Tata Steel’s Port Talbot plant.

The discussion on ‘future investment’ pertains to post-construction of the electric arc furnace (EAF) at Port Talbot, sources indicated.

About 1,500 Unite members at Tata Steel in South Wales began an overtime ban and work to rule on June 17 and were due to begin an all-out indefinite strike from July 8. “Both forms of industrial action have been paused,” the trade union said.

More From This Section

On June 21, Unite had announced its decision to go for strike action at Port Talbot and Llanwern in South Wales from July 8. At the root of the matter is the closure of blast furnaces, which puts about 2,800 jobs at risk.

Following Unite’s strike call, Tata Steel said that if the safety and stability of operations were put at risk, it would be forced to accelerate closure plans for blast furnaces. On June 28, Tata Steel further said that it was forced to commence legal action to challenge the validity of Unite’s ballot.

It also urged Unite to withdraw its industrial action and join Community and GMB unions to consider the company’s proposed memorandum of understanding (MoU), which puts forward a proposal including employee packages, training, and skills development.

After protracted discussions, in September 2023, Tata Steel and the Conservative government in the UK agreed to a £1.25 billion investment proposal at Port Talbot. This included a £500 million grant from the UK government to replace an emission-intensive blast furnace technology with low carbon steelmaking through the EAF route.

As part of the restructuring, Tata Steel has started winding down operations of heavy-end assets, with one blast furnace expected to be decommissioned shortly. This will be followed by the decommissioning of another blast furnace by September-end. Earlier in March, the coke ovens, a critical facility for primary steelmaking, had to be closed.