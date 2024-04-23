Home / Companies / News / Govt gets Rs 3,443 crore special dividend from TCIL, says Dipam secy

Govt gets Rs 3,443 crore special dividend from TCIL, says Dipam secy

Established in 1978, TCIL is an engineering and consultancy and a profit-making organisation since its inception, as per its website

In the current fiscal, the government has budgeted to get Rs 48,000 crore as dividend from central public sector enterprises (CPSEs). (Photo: X@ANI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 8:47 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government has received Rs 3,443 crore as a special dividend from Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL), a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Telecom.

The "Government has received about Rs 3,443 crore from Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) as special dividend," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Established in 1978, TCIL is an engineering and consultancy and a profit-making organisation since its inception, as per its website.

In the current fiscal, the government has budgeted to get Rs 48,000 crore as dividend from central public sector enterprises (CPSEs).

Also Read

Tata's TCIL to invest over Rs 1,785 cr in manufacturing unit in Jamshedpur

Government CPSE dividend collection hits record high of Rs 61,149 crore

Defence ministry, TCIL ink Rs 588 cr deal for digital coast guard project

Tata Steel fixes Jan 19 as record date to allot shares to TCIL shareholders

Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc to give interim dividend worth Rs 2,535 crore

Is your apology as big as your advertisements? SC asks Patanjali

IndiGo to introduce entertainment unit on trial basis on Delhi-Goa route

NBCC secures new work orders worth Rs 23,500 crore in 2023-24 fiscal

As silver price rally, Hindustan Zinc's plans entry into value-adds

Reliance tops India Involved Ranking; measures commitment to Vikasit Bharat

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :DipamTCIL

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 8:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story