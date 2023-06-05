Govt gets Rs 4,185 cr through 3% stake sale in state-run Coal India

The government has mopped up Rs 4,185 crore through a three per cent stake sale in state-run Coal India.

The holding of the government has come down to 63.13 per cent in the coal producer after the offer-for-sale (OFS), CIL said in a stock exchange filing.

The government has received Rs 4,185 crore through a 3 per cent stake sale in state-run Coal India, as per the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) website.

The government last week sold three per cent stake in CIL and the issue was oversubscribed by both retail and institutional investors.

So far in the current fiscal, the government has mopped up Rs 4,235 crore from PSU stake sale. The full-year target from disinvestment has been pegged at Rs 51,000 crore.