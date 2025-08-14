Govt lines up ₹47,000 crore capex plan to boost BSNL network: DoT

The government is ready with another ₹47,000 crore capex plan to boost BSNL's network, the Department of Telecom said on social media platform X on Thursday.

BSNL has spent ₹25,000 crore in the last year for installing 1 lakh towers for 4G mobile services. "We have another close to Rs 47,000 crore capex plan in place for BSNL. Meanwhile, BSNL has done its highest-ever capex of Rs 25,000 crore during last year," the DoT said, quoting Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

IT firm TCS and a C-DoT-led consortium had bagged the majority of the ₹25,000 crore project for the supply of telecom gear to BSNL. Scindia has asked state-run telecom firm BSNL to add customers and grow its mobile service business by 50 per cent over the next year.