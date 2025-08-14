Home / Companies / News / IKEA plans new India investment phase, stores in Chennai and Pune next

IKEA plans new India investment phase, stores in Chennai and Pune next

IKEA will open large-format stores in Chennai and Pune as part of its next India investment phase, with Gurugram and Noida Ingka centres set to open by 2028

IKEA
IKEA is now in its second growth phase in India, pursuing an omnichannel approach. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Swedish furniture giant IKEA, which entered the north Indian market on Wednesday with its first store in Delhi’s Pacific Mall, is preparing to announce its next phase of investment in India after utilising its initial ₹10,500 crore allocation.
 
New large-format stores are planned for Chennai and Pune, according to The Economic Times. The company will also continue rolling out smaller city stores, said Patrik Antoni, IKEA India’s newly appointed Chief Executive Officer.
 
“The investment numbers will come together with the expansion plans. We are trying to nail it down and will be able to announce it in the coming months,” Antoni said.
 

Ingka centres in Gurugram and Noida

 
The Ingka Group, of which IKEA is a part, is investing over $7,500 crore to develop Ingka centres in Gurugram and Noida. These will feature both office and retail spaces alongside an IKEA store. The Gurugram and Noida centres are expected to open in 2026 and 2028, respectively.
 
“Between these two projects, we have exhausted the investments, and we are looking at the next round,” said Susanne Pulverer, Country Retail Manager and Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA India. 
 

IKEA opens first store in Delhi

 
IKEA’s new outlet in Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden, spans over 15,000 sq. ft and offers more than 2,000 products on display, with around 800 available for immediate purchase.
 
Earlier in April, the company opened its first ‘Plan & Order Point’ (PaOP) in India, in Bengaluru, where customers can get expert advice in planning their rooms or homes.
 

Growth potential in the Indian market

 
Antoni told PTI that IKEA sees growth potential in India over the next three decades, driven by economic growth, a demographic dividend, and young families entering the consuming class. The company aims to increase local sourcing from 30 per cent to 50 per cent over the next five years for its retail operations.

Second phase of growth with omnichannel strategy

 
According to Antoni, IKEA is now in its second growth phase in India, pursuing an omnichannel approach that combines large-format stores with smaller city outlets. Online sales currently account for about 30 per cent of the company’s revenue.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rapido launches Ownly app, enters food delivery with zero-commission model

Brigade Group Q1 profit surges 95% to ₹158 cr on strong residential sales

Infosys sets up JV with Telstra; to acquire 75% stake in Versent Group

Adani Group's new copper smelter applies to become LME-listed brand

Kalpataru posts Rs 49 crore loss in Q1 FY26 despite strong pre-sales

Topics :IKEAIKEA IndiaChennaiPuneBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story