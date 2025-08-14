Home / Companies / News / Cognizant to roll out pay hikes for 80% employees from November 1

Cognizant to roll out pay hikes for 80% employees from November 1

The pay hikes for consistent high performers is likely to be in higher single digits in India, whereas top performers are expected to get the highest raise

Cognizant, Cognizant Technologies
Cognizant's move follows a similar announcement by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which recently said it will be providing salary hikes to most of its employees from September 1. | Image: Bloomberg
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 12:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
IT services firm Cognizant, during its second quarter earnings call on Thursday, said that 80 per cent of its eligible employees will receive salary hikes, effective November 1. According to a PTI report, the company plans to award merit-based salary hikes to a major chunk of its employees in the second half of 2025.
 
A company spokesperson told PTI that these hikes will be delivered up to the Senior Associate levels. The increase will vary depending on the employee's individual performance and the country.
 
The pay hikes for consistent high performers is likely to be in higher single digits in India, whereas top performers are expected to get the highest raise, the spokesperson said.
 
"These increases will be delivered up to, and including, the Senior Associate levels. The amount of these increases will vary depending on individual performance rating and country," a Cognizant spokesperson said on Thursday.
 
In March this year, Cognizant paid one of the highest bonuses to most of its associates in three years. The bonuses were to the tune of 85-115 per cent.

IT majors tread cautiously

Cognizant's move follows a similar announcement by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which recently said it will be providing salary hikes to most of its employees from September 1. 
 
As reported earlier by Business Standard, TCS was the first company to stall hikes in April because of an unfavourable and uncertain macroeconomic environment.
 
According to media reports, Cognizant had also postponed employee appraisals for a second time in March in an attempt to curb attrition. The implementation was expected in August.

Indian IT firms under strain

Indian IT services companies are grappling with a sluggish global economy, geopolitical tensions, and tariff concerns, prompting delays in appraisals and workforce reductions.
 
Last month, TCS announced one of its biggest layoffs, letting go of about 2 per cent or 12,260 employees of its 613,069 global workforce.
 
The move, aimed at making the company more agile, marks only the second large-scale layoff in TCS’s history. The previous one was in 2012, when about 2,500 employees were dismissed for underperformance.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IKEA plans new India investment phase, stores in Chennai and Pune next

Acer join hands with Plumage Solutions for Puducherry IT hardware unit

TVS Supply Chain bets big on UK-India trade deal; eyes inorganic growth

Rapido launches Ownly app, enters food delivery with zero-commission model

Brigade Group Q1 profit surges 95% to ₹158 cr on strong residential sales

Topics :CognizantTCSIT serviceIT sectorIT sector jobs

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story