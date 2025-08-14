Acer join hands with Plumage Solutions for Puducherry IT hardware unit

Acer, one of India’s leading technology brands, has partnered with Plumage Solutions to expand domestic manufacturing of IT hardware at a new, state-of-the-art facility in Puducherry.

Established under the Government of India’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for IT Hardware, the collaboration marks a significant step in Acer’s commitment to the ‘Make in India’ mission. Building on its ongoing partnership with Plumage—which includes production of computer monitors, all-in-one (AIO) desktops, servers, workstations, and power adapters—the new facility aims to scale Acer’s India operations.

The investment is part of Acer India’s localisation roadmap, focused on boosting domestic production, reducing import dependence, and meeting demand from urban and emerging markets. The Puducherry facility will improve supply chain efficiency, shorten delivery timelines, and enable Acer to offer competitive price points.

Spread over a large area, the unit has an annual production capacity of 300,000 laptops and is expected to create high-skill jobs, boosting the local economy and supporting India’s ambition to be a global electronics manufacturing hub. The Plumage Group plans to invest Rs 50 crore over three to four years to support Acer’s capacity and capability expansion. “India is not just a key market for Acer, it’s a strategic pillar for our future growth. With this new manufacturing facility in Puducherry, we are proud to take another step toward supporting the Government of India’s vision of self-reliance in electronics,” said Harish Kohli, President and Managing Director, Acer India. “The collaboration with Plumage allows us to bring global processes, cutting-edge technology, and high-quality standards to domestic manufacturing.”

Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said: “With a production capacity of 300,000 laptops, this facility enhances our manufacturing capabilities and reinforces our commitment to local value addition and self-reliance. As demand for Acer devices grows, this unit will be key to faster go-to-market and maintaining quality excellence.” Mukesh Gupta, Managing Director, Plumage Group, said: “We are delighted to partner with Acer in this new phase of India’s manufacturing journey. By combining Acer’s product expertise with our engineering and manufacturing capabilities, we aim to set new benchmarks for quality, efficiency, and innovation.” Over the past 25 years, Acer has built its reputation as one of India’s most trusted PC brands, with offerings across consumer, gaming, and enterprise segments. The Puducherry facility’s output will cater to domestic and, over time, global demand, contributing to India’s electronics exports and deepening engagement with education, government, and enterprise customers.