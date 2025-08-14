TVS Supply Chain bets big on UK-India trade deal; eyes inorganic growth

TVS Supply Chain Solutions, one of India’s largest integrated supply chain service providers, is banking on the UK–India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to drive growth, given its strong market presence in both countries, Chairman R Dinesh said on Wednesday. The company is also exploring inorganic opportunities across markets that offer strategic fit.

The agreement, signed on 24 July in London, is expected to double bilateral trade, adding £25.5 billion to annual trade value. “With sectors like engineering, auto parts, chemicals, and textiles set to achieve 50–100 per cent export growth, the company’s strong presence in both the UK and India positions us well to support Indian businesses expanding into the UK, as well as UK businesses entering the Indian market. We are well prepared to meet evolving supply chain demands and expand our services as these opportunities unfold,” Dinesh told shareholders at the 21st annual general meeting.

In FY25, the company reported 9 per cent revenue growth by deepening relationships with existing customers and onboarding new ones. Total income rose 8.4 per cent to Rs 10,029 crore, compared to Rs 9,248 crore in FY24. “We secured Rs 1,009 crore in new organic business, converting over 25 per cent of the Rs 4,000 crore order pipeline, and entered FY26 with a record order pipeline of Rs 5,250 crore. We served over 6,200 customers globally, and our Fortune Global 500 client base increased to 91 in FY25 from 54 in FY21, reflecting our strategy of targeting marquee customers,” he said. Operating cash flow for FY25 stood at Rs 195 crore.