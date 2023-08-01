Home / Companies / News / Govt orders firm linked to Cameroon cough syrup deaths to stop production

Govt orders firm linked to Cameroon cough syrup deaths to stop production

The move comes as Indian regulators step up inspections at drugmakers after cough syrups made in the country were linked to the deaths of dozens of children overseas, denting India's image as the "pha

Reuters
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 4:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Indian government has ordered a drugmaker whose cough syrup was linked to the deaths of at least six children in Cameroon to stop manufacturing, it said on Tuesday, the fourth Indian company to face a crackdown over tainted medicines.
 
The move comes as Indian regulators step up inspections at drugmakers after cough syrups made in the country were linked to the deaths of dozens of children overseas, denting India's image as the "pharmacy of the world".
 
Riemann Labs, based in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, was ordered to stop manufacturing activities after an inspection by central and state drug regulators, Deputy Health Minister Bharati Pravin Pawar told the parliament.
 
Rajesh Bhatia, one of the three directors at Riemann Labs, according to the company's website, told Reuters by phone that he wasn't aware of the matter. He did not answer further questions and his phone was later unreachable.
 
India has suspended manufacturing licences for three cough syrup makers so far. Pawar did specify if Riemann's licence was also suspended.
 
Cough syrups made by two of the three firms were linked to the deaths of at least 89 children in Gambia and Uzbekistan last year. The companies deny any wrongdoing.
 
The World Health Organization said last month that a batch of cough and cold syrup sold in Cameroon under the brand name Naturcold contained extremely high levels of a toxic ingredient.
 
The agency has sought help from Indian authorities to establish the origins of the syrup.
 
Pawar did not name the cough syrup sold by Reimann in Cameroon.
 
India has tightened its testing of cough syrup exports since June, making it mandatory for companies to obtain a certificate of analysis from a government laboratory before exporting products.

Also Read

Poisoned cough syrup traced to India reveals lapses in regulation

Cough syrup suspected of killing 12 kids in Cameroon might be made in India

WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup-deaths case in Cameroon

Cough syrup row: Zero tolerance on spurious medicines, says Mandaviya

Contaminated cough syrup made in India found in Western Pacific: WHO

Franklin Templeton MF says returned over Rs 27,000 crore to investors

Juniper Green Energy crosses 1.2GW of renewable energy generating capacity

Meta prepares AI-powered chatbots in attempt to retain users: Report

Amazon to invest $7.2 bln in Israel, launches AWS cloud service in region

Roastea eyes Rs 100 cr in topline, to install 5,000 vending machines

Topics :Cough syruppharmaceutical firms

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story