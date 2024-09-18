Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Govt raises refund amounts cap for Sahara Group depositors to Rs 50,000

Govt raises refund amounts cap for Sahara Group depositors to Rs 50,000

The government has so far released Rs 370 crore to more than 4.29 lakh depositors of Sahara Group of Cooperative Societies through the CRCS-Sahara refund portal

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 500 Rs
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government has raised the cap on refund amounts for small depositors of the Sahara Group Cooperative Societies to Rs 50,000, up from the previous limit of Rs 10,000, a senior cooperation ministry official said on Wednesday.

The government has so far released Rs 370 crore to more than 4.29 lakh depositors of Sahara Group of Cooperative Societies through the CRCS-Sahara refund portal.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"With an increase in the limit of refund amount to Rs 50,000, about Rs 1,000 crore payment will be made in the next 10 days," the official said.

Last week, the cap on refund amount for small depositors was raised to Rs 50,000 each from Rs 10,000, the official said.

The government is vetting the claims of depositors carefully before releasing the refund.

Following a Supreme Court order, the CRCS-Sahara refund portal was launched on July 18, 2023, for submission of claims by genuine depositors of Sahara Group's four multi-state cooperative societies for refund of their legitimate deposits.

More From This Section

AM/NS India invests nearly Rs 1,000 crore in new value-added product line

Anil Ambani group firms R-Infra, Rel Power settle dues with banks, ARCs

'Irreparable loss for all of us,' says EY India on death of 26-year-old CA

State Bank of India raises Rs 7,500 cr at 7.33% via Tier-2 bond issuance

ZEEL refutes Disney Star's $940 mn damages over failed ICC TV rights deal

The societies are Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, Lucknow; Saharayn Universal Multipurpose Society Ltd, Bhopal; Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, Kolkata; and Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd, Hyderabad.

In accordance with a Supreme Court order dated March 29, 2023, an amount of Rs 5,000 crore was transferred from the Sebi-Sahara Refund Account to the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS) on May 19, 2023.

The disbursement of money digitally is being monitored by Justice R Subhash Reddy, a Supreme Court judge.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SC directs Sahara to deposit Rs 1,000 cr, allows JV to develop Mumbai land

SC asks Sahara Group to furnish list of top officials, properties for sale

SFIO carrying out detailed probe into Sahara group companies: FM Sitharaman

ED raids Sahara group, Kolkata based co-op society; seizes Rs 2.98 cr cash

Sahara Group threatens legal action over 'Scam 2010' web series controversy

Topics :Sahara GroupSupreme Court

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News