Govt urges BSNL circles to boost service quality, fix tower power issues

Minister of state for telecom Chandra Sekhar Pemmsani on Friday asked four BSNL circles including UP and Bihar to improve quality of service, resolve tower power issues and take other measures to boost the company's presence.

In July last week, Union telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had asked the state-run telecom firm to add customers and grow its mobile service business by 50 per cent in the next year.

During a review meeting of BSNL of all circle and business unit heads, the minister asked each unit to increase enterprise business by 25-30 per cent and fixed line business by a minimum of 15-20 per cent.

"Reviewed @BSNLCorporate performance of UP, Bihar, MP & West Bengal circles today. Emphasised improving quality of service, resolving tower power issues, timely rectification of fibre cuts, and adopting innovative, locally-suited sales & marketing strategies to strengthen BSNL's footprint," Pemmasani said on social media platform X. The government has pumped in over Rs 3 lakh in the last six years to revive the company. BSNL has posted net profit in two consecutive quarters after a gap of 18 years. The state-run firm had posted a profit of Rs 280 crore in the March quarter of FY25 against a loss of Rs 849 crore in the year-ago period.