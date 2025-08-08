Chhattisgarh govt inks agreement with NHPC to develop 1800 MW PSP

Chhattisgarh government has inked a deal with the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) for developing two pumped storage projects with a total capacity of 1800 MW in the state.

NHPC inked the pact on August 8 with the Chhattisgarh government and Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited (CSPGCL) for developing the pumped storage projects -- Hasdeo Bango (800 MW) and Kurund (1000 MW) in Chhattisgarh.

While the Hasdeo Bango project in Korba district will attract an investment of around ₹3417 crore, the PSP at Kurund will come up with an investment of ₹6000 crore, they added.

The projects would be executed jointly by the NHPC and CSPGCL by forming a joint venture company. The state-run CSPGCL is the nodal agency of the Chhattisgarh government for executing the PSPs in the state.

The NHPC will have a major stake in the collaboration, state government officials said. Chhattisgarh’s Energy Secretary Rohit Yadav said that the MoUs were a vital step toward securing the state’s energy future and contributing to national energy storage goals. The NHPC officials said joint collaboration of NHPC with the Chhattisgarh government will pave the way for a cleaner, greener and sustainable development of energy storage in the state. The CSPGCL has received the terms of reference issued by the Ministry of environment, forests and climate change, the officials said, adding the projects would realise the purposes that include achieving the net zero target, fulfilling Chhattisgarh state’s resource adequacy plan 2032 and 50 per cent renewable energy round the clock.