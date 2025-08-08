Signature Global to launch ₹13,000 crore projects by festive season

Real estate major Signature Global is targeting launches worth up to ₹13,000 crore in its core markets of Dwarka Expressway and Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) ahead of the festive season.

“We are planning to launch projects worth about ₹13,000 to ₹14,000 crore in the coming period in Sector 37D near Dwarka Expressway and Sector 71 near the SPR,” Signature Global Chairman and Whole-time Director Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal told Business Standard in a virtual interaction.

This includes a 4 million square feet (msf) land parcel near the developer's De-Luxe DXP project in Sector 37D, which the company plans to launch before the festive season.

“The second major launch will be in Sector 71, where we have a land parcel near Titanium SPR, which also covers about 4 msf,” Aggarwal added. The announcement comes even as the developer launched projects worth ₹4,000 crore in the June quarter of FY26, against its full-year guidance of ₹17,000 crore. Speaking on exploring newer markets, Aggarwal said that while the company evaluates all available land parcels, it has not found significant opportunities in Noida to establish a strong presence. “Our major land holdings remain along the Dwarka Expressway, SPR, and the Sohna region,” he added.

The company is also not actively pursuing stalled projects. Aggarwal noted that Signature Global prefers to develop projects from the ground up, an approach that offers greater control and operational comfort. For Q1FY26, the company reported a 386 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit to ₹34 crore, up from ₹7 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations more than doubled to ₹870 crore, a 118 per cent rise from ₹400 crore in the same quarter last year. Aggarwal attributed the strong performance to increased revenue recognition from completed projects. “We have delivered more than 2,000 homes this quarter, totalling approximately 1.4 msf. This has been the best-ever quarter in the history of Signature Global, marked by significant revenue growth,” he said.

The company also saw a rise in average sales realisation to ₹16,296 per square foot in Q1FY26, up from ₹12,457 per square foot in the year-ago period. Aggarwal said this was driven by the launch of the premium residential project Cloverdale SPR in Sector 71 near Gurugram’s SPR. “The customer profile showed a significant number of salaried individuals, along with strong participation from NRIs, which was well reflected in sales,” he said. He added that the project also attracted self-employed individuals and second-home buyers, particularly wealthy business owners from the Delhi-NCR region. Despite a 15 per cent decline in pre-sales during the June quarter to ₹2,600 crore, Signature Global said this still represents 20 per cent of its full-year pre-sales guidance of ₹12,500 crore for FY26.