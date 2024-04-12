Home / Companies / News / GQG, SBI funds eye investments in Vodafone Idea $2.16 billion share sale

GQG, SBI funds eye investments in Vodafone Idea $2.16 billion share sale

US-based GQG, run by India-born executive Rajiv Jain, plans to invest about $500 million, while SBI Mutual Fund is considering an investment of $200 million to $300 million

Vodafone Idea's board in February approved a $5.4 billion fundraise via equity and debt, meant to help it expand and reduce pressure on the debt-saddled company.
Reuters MUMBAI
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 4:12 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Investment firm GQG Partners and State Bank of India Mutual Fund are considering investing up to $800 million in total in a $2.16 billion share offering of Indian telecom firm Vodafone Idea, according to two people familiar with the matter.

US-based GQG, run by India-born executive Rajiv Jain, plans to invest about $500 million, while SBI Mutual Fund is considering an investment of $200 million to $300 million in the follow-on public offering, said both people, who declined to be named as the plans are confidential.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

GQG and SBI declined to comment while Vodafone Idea did not respond to queries seeking comment.

After the Reuters report, Vodafone Idea shares pared the day's earlier losses of 4% to close roughly flat at 12.95 rupees.

Debt-saddled Vodafone Idea was formed in 2018 when Vodafone Group merged its India business with local company Idea Cellular in a $23 billion deal.

The company, in which Vodafone has a more than 25% stake, is India's third-biggest operator after Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, which have taken away its market share in recent years. India's government is the largest shareholder, owning more than 30%, after the company in 2022 converted unpaid government dues to equity.

It said earlier on Friday the sale of new shares will run from April 18 to April 22.

GQG and SBI Mutual Fund are considering investments under the institutional quota of what will be India's biggest secondary offering. A final decision on their investments has not been reached.

Investment banks Jefferies, Axis Capital and SBI Capital Markets are running the share sale.

Vodafone Idea plans to use the funds to expand its 4G network, set up 5G networks and pay taxes and dues, it said in its regulatory filing this week.

GQG's Jain has a recent track record of backing troubled companies with falling share prices and profiting from them. Last year, he bet billions on Indian conglomerate Adani Group, after the group's shares halved following a short-seller attack.

Shares of Adani Group companies have more than doubled since.

GQG manages more than $100 billion globally and $20 billion in India - most of it in recent years, with Jain striking a bullish note on the country's economic prospects in interviews.

Vodafone Idea's board in February approved a $5.4 billion fundraise via equity and debt, meant to help it expand and reduce pressure on the debt-saddled company.

Rivals Airtel and Reliance Jio have already launched 5G services in most parts of the country.

Vodafone Idea's shares have fallen 22% this year, compared with the broader SENSEX index's 3% rise.

Also Read

Vodafone Idea to launch FPO next week, seeks to raise Rs 18,000-20,000 cr

Vodafone Idea stock may more-than-half amid subscriber churn: CLSA

Vodafone Idea Rs 45,000-crore fundraising plan elicits mixed signals

Jio adds 3.16 mn subscribers in October; Vi loses 2.04 mn: Trai data

Number of telecom subscribers up marginally to 1.197 bn in Feb: Trai

TCS Q4 results: Profit rises 9% to Rs 12,434 crore, revenue up 3.5%

NCLAT stays insolvency proceedings against Deccan Charters till April 26

Japan's MUFG discusses buying 20% stake in HDFC Bank's IPO-bound arm

Air India operationalises five new contact centres to assist customers

Adani Group seeks $750 mn from banks to pay for conversion of warrants

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :sbiVodafone IdeaInvestment

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story