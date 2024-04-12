Air India operationalises five new contact centres to assist customers

Air India has operationalised five new contact centres, including in Cairo and Kuala Lumpur, to provide assistance to its customers worldwide.

The Tata Group-owned airline has partnered with Concentrix, a California-headquartered customer engagement firm, to manage premium services from centres in Mumbai, Cairo, and Kuala Lumpur.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Besides, the carrier has signed up iEnergizer to operate contact centres in Noida and Bengaluru, focusing on domestic inquiries, a release said on Friday.

Recently, Air India introduced a premium desk for its premium frequent flyer members as well as business and first-class guests.

In the release, the airline said it has implemented a comprehensive back-office insourcing strategy to manage emails, social media, and chat support internally to assist the customers.

"A 24/7 grievance management desk promptly addresses all customer queries, escalations and provides round-the-clock support," it added.