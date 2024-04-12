Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Vodafone Idea to launch country's largest $2.16 bn follow-on public offer

The public offering will open for bids on April 18 and close on April 22

vodaphone idea

Representative image

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 8:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea said on Friday it would raise Rs 18,000 crore ($2.16 billion) next week, in the country's largest follow-on public offering of new shares.
The company said in February it would raise up to Rs 20,000 crore through equity, which included financial support from a Rs 20,000 crore promoter entity it did not name.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The public offering will open for bids on April 18 and close on April 22.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vodafone CEO Vodafone Idea Telecom industry Bharti Airtel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 8:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveEid Wishes 2024Tesla | RelianceArvind KejriwalOla Cabs Shuts DownIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon