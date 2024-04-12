Vodafone Idea to launch country's largest $2.16 bn follow-on public offer

Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea said on Friday it would raise Rs 18,000 crore ($2.16 billion) next week, in the country's largest follow-on public offering of new shares.

The company said in February it would raise up to Rs 20,000 crore through equity, which included financial support from a Rs 20,000 crore promoter entity it did not name.

The public offering will open for bids on April 18 and close on April 22.