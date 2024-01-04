Home / Companies / News / Grasim Industries announces price for Rs 4,000 crore rights issue

Grasim Industries announces price for Rs 4,000 crore rights issue

The company has decided on a rights entitlement ratio of six shares for every 179 fully paid-up equity shares held by the eligible equity shareholders as of the record date

Grasim Industries
BS Reporter Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 8:56 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Grasim Industries on Thursday announced its plan to do a rights issue of 2.2 crore shares worth Rs 3,999.80 crore. The company has priced its issue at Rs 1,812 per share, a 12 per cent discount to its current market price of Rs 2,068.6.

In an exchange filing, the company said a meeting of its board of directors on Thursday had approved the terms of its rights issue. The company has set January 10, 2024, as the record date for its rights issue. The issue will open on January 17, 2024, and conclude on January 29, 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The company has decided on a rights entitlement ratio of six shares for every 179 fully paid-up equity shares held by the eligible equity shareholders as of the record date.

Jefferies, JM Financial, SBI Capital Markets, Kotak Investment Banking, and Bank of America (BofA) are the bankers on the issue.

Grasim's rights issue, if successful, will be the tenth-highest rights issue in the history of the Indian equities market. Some of the large rights issues in the last five years include that of Reliance Industries (Rs 53,124 crore), Bharti Airtel's rights issues in 2019 worth Rs 25,000 crore and in 2021 worth Rs 20,999 crore.

The rights issue is a fundraising mechanism for listed firms to raise money by offering existing shareholders new equity shares. The new shares are typically discounted at the prevailing market price to incentivise investors to subscribe. If an existing investor doesn't intend to participate in the rights offering, there is an option to renounce the shares in favour of others. In 2023, 11 companies raised Rs 7,168 crore through rights issues.

Also Read

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

Grasim to launch its paint biz in Q4 under the brand name 'Birla Opus'

Aditya Birla Capital Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 51% YoY to Rs 648 cr

Aditya L-1 mission accomplished: Satellite separates from launch vehicle

Adani, JSW Cement, and ArcelorMittal eyeing Vadraj Cement in IBC Sale

RECPDCL inks pact with Guj for smart metering projects worth Rs 2,094 crore

Sanstar files IPO papers with market regulator Sebi to raise funds

Dabur India sees sequential improvement in demand in December quarter

Lupin gets USFDA approval to market generic medication to treat diabetes

Reliance Jio gained 3.15 million users in October, shows Trai data

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Grasim IndustriesUltraTech CementAditya Birla Groupequity market

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 8:49 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story