Lupin gets USFDA approval to market generic medication to treat diabetes

The company's product is a generic equivalent of AstraZeneca AB's Qtern tablets, it added

Lupin Pharma
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 8:02 PM IST
Drug firm Lupin on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic medication to treat diabetes.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application for Dapagliflozin and Saxagliptin tablets, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

The company's product is a generic equivalent of AstraZeneca AB's Qtern tablets, it added.

This generic product will be manufactured at its Pithampur facility, the company said.

Dapagliflozin and Saxagliptin tablets are indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

As per IQVIA data, Dapagliflozin and Saxagliptin tablets had estimated annual sales of USD 5 million in the US market.

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 8:02 PM IST

