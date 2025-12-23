Growth potential and earnings factored into GE Vernova's valuations

GE Vernova T&D (GEVTD) has bagged a large order from Adani Energy Solutions for the Khavda Phase III project in Gujarat, with an overall project size of Rs 12,000 crore. The exact order size is not known, but it is estimated to be around Rs 8,000–10,000 crore. This is significant, given GEVTD’s existing order book was around Rs 13,100 crore and FY26 estimated sales of Rs 5,500–6,000 crore.

How could the Adani order affect earnings growth?

Assuming a three- to four-year execution profile, the order could amount to a 20–30 per cent upside to FY28–29 estimated earnings. There are two more line commutated converter high-voltage direct current (LCC HVDC) orders expected over the next 12–18 months, with only Hitachi Energy and GEVTD as contenders, as Siemens Energy operates only in the voltage source converters segment. This could provide another boost to future growth prospects and earnings visibility.

What does the Khavda project involve? The project will evacuate 2.5 GW of renewable energy from Khavda to South Olpad via a 600 km transmission line. Earlier, GEVTD also received an order from Power Grid Corporation (PGCIL) for refurbishment of the 2×500 MW HVDC Chandrapur line. This involved the design, supply and refurbishment of the line between southern and northern India, along with upgrades to HVDC thyristor valves and HVDC control and protection systems, with timelines of three years. What is the outlook for orders and sector growth? Given the order book and growth prospects, GEVTD may deliver earnings growth of 41 per cent annually over FY25–28. Analysts are upgrading estimates, though the exact order size and timelines will be required to fine-tune projections. The development has materially changed the growth trajectory.

This is one of several opportunities emerging in transmission and distribution (T&D) amid the focus on renewables. A transmission capital expenditure of Rs 9.2 trillion is lined up by 2030, based on Ministry of Power plans to evacuate power from the planned renewable capacity addition of 500 GW by 2032. By 2030, renewable energy will contribute 62 per cent of total installed power generation capacity, compared to the current 44 per cent, or 200 GW. Why is transmission infrastructure becoming critical? The shift towards short-gestation renewable energy generation will require stronger inter-state transmission systems. This brings technologies such as HVDC, static compensators and phasor measurement units (PMUs) into focus to maintain grid stability. Several HVDC transmission corridors have been planned for evacuation from large renewable energy potential zones, which should benefit players such as GEVTD.

How strong is GEVTD’s balance sheet and capex plan? The GEVTD order book of Rs 13,100 crore, prior to the Adani order, was already up 33 per cent year-on-year and 2.6 times trailing twelve months (TTM) revenue. The company has earmarked Rs 1,000 crore of capital expenditure for the medium term. It generated cash flows of Rs 600 crore in H1FY26 and had cash equivalents of Rs 1,520 crore, indicating that the capex will not stress the balance sheet. Capex will be used to enhance capacity by 50 per cent at its transformers and reactors facility in Vadodara, augment capacity by up to 25 per cent for gas-insulated switchgear and air-insulated switchgear products at the Hosur and Padappai plants, set up new manufacturing lines for air-core reactors and bushings at Hosur, and expand manufacturing and engineering capabilities for advanced grid technologies, including HVDC and flexible alternating current systems (FACTS). This capex will be funded through internal accruals over the next three years.