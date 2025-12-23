Coal India hits over 2-month high as arm's IPO likely in early 2026

Coal India share price today: Coal India share price rose nearly 4 per cent and touched their highest level in over two months in Tuesday's session. Buying interest emerged in the counter as investors anticipate an initial public offering (IPO) by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bharat Coking Coal Private Limited, in early 2026.

Coal India share price increased 3.66 per cent to ₹400.65 on the BSE in the intraday trade, the highest level since September 18, according to data on Bloomberg. The stock was trading 3.66 per cent higher at ₹400.25 as of 2:26 PM as compared to 0.13 per cent advance in the BSE Sensex index.

Around 1.7 million shares of Coal India have changed hands on BSE, so far in trade, compared to the two-week average volume of 6.82 million shares. For the past week, the counter has been trading in a narrow range, which it broke on Tuesday. It has advanced 4.27 per cent on a year-to-date basis this calendar year compared to 9.08 per cent advance in the BSE Sensex index during the same period, according to data on Bloomberg. Why did Coal India share price rise today? Coal India share price rose after reports said that Bharat Coking Coal Private Limited's initial public offer (IPO) could take place in the next two weeks. According to company's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in May 2025, Bharat Coking Coal IPO will be an offer for sale (OFS), which means the entire proceeds will go to the parent — Coal India.

Coal India is expected to offload 10 per cent stake in the wholly-owned subsidiary, Bharat Coking Coal, which roughly translates to 465.7 million shares with ₹10 face value. The size of the initial public offer is roughly ₹1,300 crore, Mint reported. Bharat Coking Coal will debut in both the National Stock Exchange and BSE, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). Other key details like issue price, and lot size are expected to be released closer to the launch. As per the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), ICICI Securities, Kfin Technologies, and IDBI Capital are lead managers of Bharat Coking Coal’s initial public offer (IPO).