Airtel detects 112 mn spam calls in Tamil Nadu using AI-powered system

The telecom major has established Artificial Intelligence powered algorithm to identify classify calls and SMS as 'suspected spam' and it analyses various parameters

Airtel
Airtel has also set up a centralised data base to blacklist URLs. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 4:39 PM IST
Bharti-Airtel has identified over 112 million potential spam calls and 3 million spam short messaging services in Tamil Nadu in the last 12 days of the launch of its AI powered spam detection system, a company official said.

The telecom major has established Artificial Intelligence powered algorithm to identify classify calls and SMS as 'suspected spam' and it analyses various parameters based on the customers' usage pattern.

By cross-referencing this information against known spam patterns, the system flags suspected spam calls and SMS accurately.

"In today's digital landscape spam calls and suspicious texts have become a major concern for customers. To address this, Airtel introduced an innovative AI-powered solution integrated into the Airtel ecosystem. This solution allows users to enjoy its benefits without needing additional downloads or complex set up," Bharti Airtel Tamil Nadu Chief Executive Officer Tarun Virmani said on Wednesday.

"This service empowers 29.8 million Airtel customers in Tamil Nadu with the peace of mind they deserve without worrying about falling victim to malicious actors," he said in a statement.

Further establishing its commitment to the safety and security of the customers, Airtel has set a new standard in the industry as a trusted telecom partner, he said in a statement.

A dual layered AI protection has two filters -- one at the network layer and the second at the IT systems layer. Every call and SMS passes through this dual-layered AI shield.

Airtel has also set up a centralised data base to blacklist URLs (Uniform Resource Locators) and every short messaging services are scanned on a real-time basis. The AI solution can also detect anomalies in the usage pattern of a customer including frequent IMEI changes or unique mobile handset numbers.

By layering these protective measures, the company is ensuring its customers to receive the maximum level of defence against the evolving landscape of spam and fraud threats, the company added.


First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

