IRB Infrastructure to raise debt of up to $200 million via bond issue

IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited (IRB Infra) plans to raise up to $200 million in debt through the issuance and allotment of foreign currency-denominated notes, including USD-denominated bonds or other debt securities, according to the company’s stock exchange filing.

The company stated that it intends to avail term loans from financial institutions “to meet its financial requirements.” Additionally, the company may create security, as deemed necessary by the board, to secure the debt securities and enter into hedging contracts when required, as permitted by the Reserve Bank of India.

The company’s board of directors approved the proposal at a meeting held on Wednesday.