Home / India News / Haier offices raided by income tax authorities at multiple locations

Haier offices raided by income tax authorities at multiple locations

Haier India and Income Tax Raids; The raids, conducted on Friday, are in connection to suspected tax evasion case

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 1:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Multiple offices of Haier, the home appliance company, were raided by income tax authorities on Friday according to a report filed by India Today.

The raids were carried out in offices located in major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Noida, among other locations.

According to the same report the raids are connected to suspected "large-scale tax evasion."

The Chinese consumer durable company which has a strong presence in India with its refrigerators and washing machines, closed 2022 at Rs 6,000 crore and was targeting Rs 10,000 in the next two years.

In April, Haier India President Satish NS had stated, "We have one of the largest manufacturing hubs for all domestic supplies in the country and are expanding our export base as well. Product innovation and customer-centricity lie at the ethos of our growth trajectory and hence we are focused to bring in the best-in-segment products that are researched, designed, and manufactured in India."

With plans to expand the overall production by 25 per cent by 2024, it is unclear how this new will affect the company's plans.

The story is still unfolding and details of the raid are awaited.

Also Read

Uflex down 25% in 1 wk on tax raid report, hits lowest level since May 2021

Uflex drops 4%, hits 52-wk low on report of Income-Tax raid at Noida office

Mankind Pharma shares bounce back 6% as co clarifies on I-T raid

Sobha slips 5%, nears 52-week low on raid by Income-Tax department

As employees return to office, more companies opting for flexible offices

Rich or poor, there's a caste element in financial recovery after Covid-19

Modak Sagar lake overflows, water stock of city's 7 reservoirs reaches 68%

Govt passing bills even as no-confidence motion accepted in LS: Oppn MPs

Delhi CM calls meeting with minister, mayor over escalating dengue cases

Japan a natural partner in modernising India: MEA at India-Japan forum

Topics :Income taxHaier IndiaHaierIncome tax raidsIncome Tax raidBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

Samsung unveils foldable smartphones in bet on devices with bending screens

Samsung confirms Galaxy fan-edition smartphone is in the pipeline: Report

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story