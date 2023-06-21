HAL, Argentinian aerospace firm FAdeA to explore collaboration in MRO space

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Argentina's Fabrica Argentina de Aviones (FAdeA) signed an MoU towards exploring the possibilities of collaboration in the field of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO).

The agreement will also involve meeting any offset requirements in case of probable sale of HAL-made platforms in Latin American region.

The pact was inked during the ongoing Paris Air Show 2023, Bengaluru-headquartered state-run company HAL said in a statement on Wednesday.

Similar to HAL, FAdeA is an Argentinian state-owned aerospace company under the administrative supervision of the South American country's Ministry of Defence involved in design, manufacture and maintenance of civil and military aircraft, it was noted.