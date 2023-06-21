Parry Enterprises, Memsift to set up membrane manufacturing facility

Parry Enterprises India Ltd, part of the diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group on Wednesday announced that it has inked a strategic partnership with Singapore-based Memsift Innovations, a provider of cutting-edge membrane technology solutions.

The collaboration aims to revolutionise the manufacturing of membranes and the water industry as a whole -- by leveraging the expertise of Memsift Innovations and extensive resources and market presence of Parry Enterprises India Ltd.

A state-of-the-art membrane manufacturing facility with a capacity to produce 1.2 million sq metres of high-quality membranes per year would be set up by the two entities.

According to a statement, Parry Enterprises did not reveal the investment figures for setting up the manufacturing unit nor the location that has been identified to set up the facility.

The facility once operational would cater to the growing demand for Memsift Technologies to serve various industries including chemical, pump and paper, pharmaceuticals among others.

The partnership would drive advancements in filtration and separation technology, contributing to a more sustainable and environmentally conscious future, the statement said.

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Memsift Innovations CEO J Antony Prince said, "this collaboration allows us to leverage Parry Enterprises India Ltd manufacturing expertise and capabilities, enabling us to rapidly expand our reach and deliver our advanced membrane technology to a wider customer base."



Parry Enterprises Ltd would provide critical manufacturing infrastructure and logistical support, while Memsift Innovations would share its advanced membrane manufacturing know-how and proprietary technologies.

"Together, we will accelerate the development and production of next-generation membranes that offer superior performance, energy efficiency and cost-effectiveness" Parry Enterprises India Ltd Business Head Rashmi Ranjan Mohapatra said.

The collaboration between the two companies would result in significant boost to membrane production capabilities, ensuring a reliable supply of high-performance membranes for customers around the globe.

Top executives of the two companies exchanged documents as part of the 'strategic partnership' in the presence of Parry Enterprises India Ltd Chairman M A M Arunachalam here.