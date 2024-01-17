Home / Companies / News / HAL to showcase its Hindustan-228 aircraft, Dhruv chopper in Wings India

A press release from the HAL said they will hold business meetings with OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and customers besides signing agreements with its business partners for various projects

The HAL stall will display scale models of Light Utility Helicopter (civil variant), Hindustan-228, ALH (civil variant), Line Replaceable Units (LRUs) and accessories pertaining to civil aircraft | Photo: X@HALHQBLR
Press Trust of India Hyderabad

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 12:49 PM IST
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited will showcase its indigenously built Hindustan-228 aircraft and Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv during Wings India 2024, a civil aviation conclave and exhibition, which will be held from January 18-21 at Begumpet Airport here.

A press release from the HAL said they will hold business meetings with OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and customers besides signing agreements with its business partners for various projects.

C B Ananthakrishnan, CMD (Additional Charge), HAL, said that they are propelling the initiative of 'Made in India' fixed wing civil aircraft to boost regional connectivity in India.

"The company is leveraging its strengths in manufacturing aircraft like Dornier-228 and HS-748 (a turboprop airliner) and extending its capabilities to civil aircraft programmes like the Regional Transport Aircraft. HAL is also actively pursuing collaborations for undertaking civil MRO (maintenance, repair and operations) activities," he said.

The HAL stall will display scale models of Light Utility Helicopter (civil variant), Hindustan-228, ALH (civil variant), Line Replaceable Units (LRUs) and accessories pertaining to civil aircraft.

An official press release said the upgraded civil Dhruv helicopter, a variant of Advanced Light Helicopter, is a 5.5 ton, twin engine helicopter, designed and developed by HAL. The helicopter can be used in disaster management, Search and Rescue (SAR), underslung roles, heli-tourism and VIP ferry. The helicopter has an advanced glass cockpit and avionics. This helicopter would meet the regional connectivity programme of the government, the release added.

The Hindustan 228 aircraft is a multipurpose, lightweight twin turboprop aircraft indigenously developed by HAL to cater to the remote regional connectivity on short haul air routes under the Regional Connectivity Scheme, UDAN, the release said.

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 12:49 PM IST

