Home / Companies / News / HAL, Russia's UAC sign MoU for production of civil aircraft SJ-100 in India

HAL, Russia's UAC sign MoU for production of civil aircraft SJ-100 in India

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Russia's UAC have signed an MoU to produce SJ-100 passenger jets in India, marking the first full-scale civil aircraft manufacturing project in the country

HAL, russia uac
HAL and Russia's Public Joint Stock Company United Aircraft Corporation sign an MoU for production of civil commuter aircraft SJ-100 (Photo: X/HAL)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 12:34 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Russia’s Public Joint Stock Company United Aircraft Corporation (PJSC-UAC) to produce the SJ-100 civil commuter aircraft. The agreement was signed in Moscow on Monday.
 
The SJ-100 is a twin-engine, narrow-body aircraft designed for short-haul flights. Over 200 SJ-100s have already been produced and are currently in operation with more than 16 commercial airlines globally.
 
Under this collaboration, HAL will gain the rights to manufacture SJ-100 aircraft for Indian customers. The aircraft is expected to play a key role in improving regional air connectivity under the UDAN Scheme, which aims to make air travel affordable and accessible to smaller cities across India.    

  First complete passenger aircraft to be produced in India

 
The press release stated that this is the first time a complete passenger aircraft will be manufactured in India. The last such project by the company was the production of the AVRO HS-748, which began in 1961 and concluded in 1988.
 
HAL said the partnership with UAC reflects “mutual trust” and is a major step towards 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in the aviation sector.
 
The collaboration comes at a time when India’s aviation industry is expanding rapidly. HAL estimates that over the next decade, India will need more than 200 regional jets for domestic connectivity and another 350 aircraft for routes connecting nearby international tourist destinations in the Indian Ocean region.
 
"The manufacturing of the SJ-100 aircraft marks the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the Indian aviation industry," HAL said in the press release.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mehli Mistry to exit Tata Trusts as 3 trustees vote against reappointment

Starlink leases office space in Mumbai as India satellite rollout nears

Byju's challenges NCLT court's order over Aakash EGM rights issue

Hexaware dismisses Natsoft's patent lawsuit, calls claims baseless

Amazon crosses $20 billion ecommerce exports target from India in 10 years

Topics :HALpassenger aircraftBS Web ReportsIndia RussiaHindustan Aeronautics Ltd

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story