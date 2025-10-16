Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 12:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Air India in talks with Airbus, Boeing to buy 300 more wide-body jets

Air India in talks with Airbus, Boeing to buy 300 more wide-body jets

In June, Air India was negotiating with Airbus and Boeing for a major new aircraft purchase, which could include around 200 additional narrow-body planes

Air India

The potential order would likely be divided between Airbus and Boeing.

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India is in talks with Airbus and Boeing to buy 300 more wide-body jets as part of its plan to expand its fleet under the Tata Group, Reuters reported. According to the report, the discussions include 80 to 100 wide-body aircraft, in addition to earlier talks for 200 narrow-body jets and 25-30 wide-body planes.
 
In June, Air India was negotiating with Airbus and Boeing for a major new aircraft purchase, which could include around 200 additional narrow-body planes, adding to a large deal made in 2023. This followed earlier discussions in March regarding 25-30 wide-body jets, according to Reuters. 
 
Sources told Reuters that as part of its plan to rebrand itself as a modern global airline under the Tata Group, Air India is now considering acquiring around 300 more aircraft. It is not yet clear how many of these would be firm orders versus options.
 
The potential order would likely be divided between Airbus and Boeing, though the final allocation has not been decided, one source added. The talks come as Air India is working to recover from the Boeing 787 crash in Ahmedabad in June, which claimed 260 lives. 

Also Read

Air India

Air India's leasing arm secures $215 mn term loan from StanC, BoI

Air India

Why has DGCA asked Air India to reinspect RAT on Boeing 787 aircrafts?

AI says three of its Drealiners affected due to FAA directive

Pilot body demands grounding of Air India's B-787s over technical failures

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata's death anniversary: His legacy continues to guide India Inc

Air India, plane crash

No manipulation or dirty biz in Air India plane crash probe: Aviation min

Air India’s AIFS secures $215 mn loan

Meanwhile, Air India’s aircraft leasing subsidiary AI Fleet Services IFSC (AIFS) on Wednesday secured a $215 million seven-year term loan from Standard Chartered and Bank of India to finance six Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, which will be leased to Air India.
 
The loan marks the first commercial aircraft finance transaction with a GIFT City borrower. Standard Chartered acted as the structuring bank, while both banks jointly served as mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners.
 
The funding will support Air India’s fleet renewal and expansion programme.

More From This Section

Adani, Gautam Adani

US SEC lawsuit against Adani alleging fraud paused amid govt shutdown

P J Nath, Nelco's MD & CEO, said by adopting a flexible, asset-light strategy, it can leverage partnerships with leading satellite operators

Nelco focuses on remote areas, not competing with terrestrial players: MDpremium

Stellantis

Stellantis $13 bn US investment plan gains support from investors

Blackrock

BlackRock, Nvidia-backed group strikes $40 billion AI data center deal

Tim Cook, Tim, cook, Apple, Apple CEO

Apple CEO Tim Cook pledges to boost China investment despite Trump tensions

Topics : Air India Airbus Boeing aircraft Tata group BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyTop Muhurat PicksDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon