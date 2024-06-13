Haldia Petrochemicals signs 10-yr pact with QatarEnergy for naphtha supply

Haldia Petrochemicals Limited (HPL) on Thursday announced an agreement with QatarEnergy to secure long-term naphtha supply. Under the agreement, QatarEnergy will supply a total of up to two million tons of naphtha to HPL over the next ten years, starting from the second quarter of 2024.

The agreement was executed by HPL Global Pte Ltd, a fully-owned subsidiary of HPL, and QatarEnergy. This is the largest commitment undertaken between the two companies, a statement said.

Commenting on the agreement, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, minister of state for energy affairs, the president, and CEO of QatarEnergy, said, “We are pleased to sign this agreement, which reaffirms our continued commitment to be part of India’s economic growth trajectory. We take great pride in the longstanding exemplary relationship between our respective entities and between the State of Qatar and the Republic of India.”