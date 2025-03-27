Home / Companies / News / Harish Duhan takes over as SECL's CMD, aims for growth & innovation

Harish Duhan takes over as SECL's CMD, aims for growth & innovation

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) had recommended his name for the top post at SECL on December 7, last year, the company said in a statement

South Eastern Coalfields, SECL
Prior to his appointment as CMD of SECL, Duhan served as Director Technical (Operations) at Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 5:21 PM IST
Coal India arm South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) on Thursday said that Harish Duhan has taken charge as its Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD).

With his industry knowledge and strategic vision, Duhan is expected to steer SECL towards greater achievements in coal production, technological advancements, and sustainable development initiatives.

Prior to his appointment as CMD of SECL, Duhan served as Director Technical (Operations) at Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL), another arm of Coal India.

Duhan brings with him the experience of over 34 years in the mining sector. His expertise includes implementing first mile connectivity projects, driving digitisation initiatives, and overseeing the development of solar projects in Coal India Ltd.

An alumnus of Nagpur University, Duhan holds a Bachelor's degree in Mining Engineering. He joined Coal India Ltd in 1989 from Western Coalfields and has since held several key positions, including Area General Manager of the Nigahi Project and General Manager of Corporate Project Planning at Northern Coalfields Ltd, a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

