HC to hear Newslaundry plea against Centre's Adani case order on Sep 25

The Delhi High Court would on September 25 consider the pleas of digital news platform Newslaundry and senior journalist Ravish Kumar challenging the Centre's purported direction asking digital news publishers to take down multiple reports and videos concerning Adani Group of Companies.

Justice Sachin Datta on Monday set the date after hearing the matter briefly.

The petitioners said the plea was not on merit, since the trial court was already scheduled to hear the matter on September 23 against an interim order.

"This present petition is only on power of the government to enforce an order passed inter-parte between two private people where I am not..," the counsel said.