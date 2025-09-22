Home / Companies / News / ReNew Energy cuts solar module and cell prices as GST rates fall to 5%

ReNew Energy cuts solar module and cell prices as GST rates fall to 5%

In a statement, ReNew announced price reduction in its solar modules and cells, effective September 22

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy
Earlier this month, the GST Council approved slashing GST rates on a number of items. The council recommended the duty on renewable energy products to be reduced to 5 per cent from 12 per cent to help the industry shift towards green power. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 7:58 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

ReNew Energy Global Plc (ReNew) has reduced rates of its solar modules and cells in line with lower GST slab taking effect from Monday.

Earlier this month, the GST Council approved slashing GST rates on a number of items. The council recommended the duty on renewable energy products to be reduced to 5 per cent from 12 per cent to help the industry shift towards green power.

In a statement, ReNew announced price reduction in its solar modules and cells, effective September 22.

This development will translate into substantial savings for utility-scale developers, rooftop solar consumers, and farmers under flagship schemes like PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and PM-KUSUM, further democratizing access to clean energy.

Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman and CEO of ReNew, said, "As India's largest integrated solar manufacturer, we believe this move will catalyze adoption across segments from large-scale developers to rooftop consumers and farmers."  ReNew's clean energy portfolio of 18.2 GW, as of August 13, 2025, is one of the largest globally.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Group posts ₹1.16 trillion market cap jump, biggest in 10 months

HoABL invests ₹200 cr in affordable housing, plans 7 more sites in Mumbai

India is SAP's fastest-growing market, says India head Manish Prasad

Brigade to develop realty project in South Bengaluru with ₹1,200 cr GDV

Agnikul opens India's first large-format additive facility for rockets

Topics :Company Newsrenewable enrgyReNew PowerGST Revamp

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story