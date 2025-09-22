ReNew Energy cuts solar module and cell prices as GST rates fall to 5%

ReNew Energy Global Plc (ReNew) has reduced rates of its solar modules and cells in line with lower GST slab taking effect from Monday.
Earlier this month, the GST Council approved slashing GST rates on a number of items. The council recommended the duty on renewable energy products to be reduced to 5 per cent from 12 per cent to help the industry shift towards green power.
In a statement, ReNew announced price reduction in its solar modules and cells, effective September 22.
This development will translate into substantial savings for utility-scale developers, rooftop solar consumers, and farmers under flagship schemes like PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and PM-KUSUM, further democratizing access to clean energy.
Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman and CEO of ReNew, said, "As India's largest integrated solar manufacturer, we believe this move will catalyze adoption across segments from large-scale developers to rooftop consumers and farmers." ReNew's clean energy portfolio of 18.2 GW, as of August 13, 2025, is one of the largest globally.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
