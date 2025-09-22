Home / Companies / News / Temasek seeks to acquire minority stake in Nash Industries for $120-150 mn

Temasek seeks to acquire minority stake in Nash Industries for $120-150 mn

Private equity firms like EQT AB, Kedaara Capital, Carlyle Group, and ChrysCapital are also reportedly in the fray to pick up a stake in egineering solutions provider Nash

Temasek
Temasek Holdings, the Singapore government-owned investment firm, has increased its exposure to India to more than $50 billion as of March this year, up from $37 billion a year earlier. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 8:18 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Singapore’s state-owned investor Temasek Holdings is in talks to acquire a minority stake in auto components maker Nash Industries, which is seeking to raise $120-150 million from private equity investors, reported Mint, citing three sources close to the development.
 
“Auto components and precision engineering are high-growth segments and Temasek is betting big on them," a source told the publication.
 
According to media reports, private equity firms like EQT AB, Kedaara Capital, Carlyle Group, and ChrysCapital are also in the fray to pick up a stake in Nash.
 
Meanwhile, Avendus Capital has reportedly been appointed an adviser by the founders of Nash Industries to manage the stake sale proposal.
 
However, details of the proposed sale remain unclear, with reports placing the deal value between $120 million and $200 million.

Nash Industries

Founded in 1971 and run by Sanjay and Sandeep Wadhwa, Bengaluru-headquartered Nash Industries is a contract manufacturing and engineering-solutions provider with 11 manufacturing plants spread across Bengaluru, Pune and Chennai.
 
Crisil data shows the company posted an operating income of ₹1,235 crore in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24), up from 1,116 crore the year before, while net profit slipped to about ₹77 crore from ₹94 crore. The firm, valued roughly at around $240 million, expanded into clean energy last year when its subsidiary Nash Energy launched a 600-megawatt lithium iron phosphate cell production unit in Bengaluru.
 

Engineering solutions investments

The demand for precision engineering services is rising in India, drawing significant investor interest. Recently, Tessolve, a semiconductor engineering company majority-owned by Hero Electronix, raised $150 million from alternative asset manager TPG.
 
Earlier this month, ILJIN Electronics India, a subsidiary of Amber Group, announced ₹1,200 crore in funding from ChrysCapital and InCred Growth Partners Fund, reported Moneycontrol.
 
In January, Bain Capital invested in Aurangabad-based auto component maker Dhoot Transmission, following its November 2024 strategic partnership with RSB Transmissions, a global supplier of automotive, construction, and off-highway equipment systems, according to Mint.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Group plans leverage cut, sees no dollar bond issue until 2027

ReNew Energy cuts solar module and cell prices as GST rates fall to 5%

Adani Group posts ₹1.16 trillion market cap jump, biggest in 10 months

HoABL invests ₹200 cr in affordable housing, plans 7 more sites in Mumbai

India is SAP's fastest-growing market, says India head Manish Prasad

Topics :TemasekTemasek Holdingsengineering firmsengineeringmanufacturing BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 8:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story