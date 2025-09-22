Home / Companies / News / Alkem launches pertuzumab biosimilar for breast cancer in India

Alkem launches pertuzumab biosimilar for breast cancer in India

The company has introduced Pertuza injection 420mg/14mL, a pertuzumab biosimilar, for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer, the drug firm said in a statement

Injections, Injection syringe
"Oncology is a priority area for Alkem, and our efforts are focused on developing treatment options that combine scientific excellence with wider access. The launch of Pertuza reflects this commitment and further strengthens our oncology portfolio," Alkem CEO Vikas Gupta said. (Representative Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 8:07 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Alkem Laboratories on Monday said it has launched a biosimilar product in India for the treatment of breast cancer.

The company has introduced Pertuza injection 420mg/14mL, a pertuzumab biosimilar, for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer, the drug firm said in a statement.

Alkem's Pertuza is an affordable, indigenously-developed and manufactured biosimilar of pertuzumab, it added.

"Oncology is a priority area for Alkem, and our efforts are focused on developing treatment options that combine scientific excellence with wider access. The launch of Pertuza reflects this commitment and further strengthens our oncology portfolio," Alkem CEO Vikas Gupta said.

Shares of the company on Monday ended 0.69 per cent down at Rs 5,496 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Group plans leverage cut, sees no dollar bond issue until 2027

ReNew Energy cuts solar module and cell prices as GST rates fall to 5%

Adani Group posts ₹1.16 trillion market cap jump, biggest in 10 months

HoABL invests ₹200 cr in affordable housing, plans 7 more sites in Mumbai

India is SAP's fastest-growing market, says India head Manish Prasad

Topics :Company NewsAlkem Laboratoriesbreast cancerhealthcare

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story