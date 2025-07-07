Home / Companies / News / HCLSoftware launches sovereign AI to enhance government data privacy

HCLSoftware launches sovereign AI to enhance government data privacy

HCLSoftware's Domino 14.5 introduces a sovereign AI extension, Domino IQ, aimed at protecting data privacy for governments and regulated organisations, ensuring greater information security

"The importance of data sovereignty and avoiding unnecessary foreign government influence extends beyond SaaS solutions and AI," Richard Jefts, Executive Vice President and General Manager of HCLSoftware, said.
BS Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 8:49 PM IST
HCLTech’s software division, HCLSoftware, has launched Domino 14.5, a sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) aimed at governments and regulated organisations concerned with their data privacy.
 
“HCL Domino 14.5 ushers in significant enhancements to the Domino+ sovereign collaboration portfolio, including the introduction of Domino IQ, a sovereign AI extension to the Domino platform that protects an organisation's data privacy and ensures information security,” the company said in a statement. 
 
"The importance of data sovereignty and avoiding unnecessary foreign government influence extends beyond SaaS solutions and AI," Richard Jefts, Executive Vice President and General Manager of HCLSoftware, said. 
 

HCL artificial intelligence Data Privacy

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 8:49 PM IST

