HCLSoftware launches sovereign AI to enhance government data privacy

HCLTech’s software division, HCLSoftware, has launched Domino 14.5, a sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) aimed at governments and regulated organisations concerned with their data privacy.

"HCL Domino 14.5 ushers in significant enhancements to the Domino+ sovereign collaboration portfolio, including the introduction of Domino IQ, a sovereign AI extension to the Domino platform that protects an organisation's data privacy and ensures information security," the company said in a statement.