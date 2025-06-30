Monday, June 30, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HCLTech, OpenAI collaborate to drive large-scale enterprise AI adoption

HCLTech, OpenAI collaborate to drive large-scale enterprise AI adoption

HCLTech signs multi-year collaboration with OpenAI to drive enterprise adoption of generative AI, embedding models across platforms and internal operations

Additionally, HCLTech will embed OpenAI’s models and solutions across its industry-focused offerings. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Reporter Mumbai
Jun 30 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

Indian IT services firm HCLTech today announced a multi-year strategic collaboration with OpenAI, the AI research and deployment company, to drive large-scale enterprise AI transformation as one of the first strategic services partners to OpenAI.
 
HCLTech’s deep industry knowledge and AI engineering expertise lay the foundation for scalable AI innovation with OpenAI. This collaboration will enable HCLTech’s clients to leverage OpenAI’s industry-leading AI products portfolio alongside HCLTech’s foundational and applied AI offerings for rapid and scaled generative AI (GenAI) deployment. 
 
Vijay Guntur, Global Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Head of Ecosystems at HCLTech, said, “We are honoured to work with OpenAI, the global leader in generative AI foundation models. This collaboration underscores our commitment to empowering Global 2000 enterprises with transformative AI solutions. It reaffirms HCLTech's robust engineering heritage and aligns with OpenAI's spirit of innovation. Together, we are driving a new era of AI-powered transformation across our offerings and operations at a global scale.”
 
 
Additionally, HCLTech will embed OpenAI’s models and solutions across its industry-focused offerings, capabilities and proprietary platforms, including AI Force, AI Foundry, AI Engineering and industry-specific AI accelerators.

This integration will help its clients modernise business processes, enhance customer and employee experiences, and unlock growth opportunities, covering the full AI lifecycle—from AI readiness assessments and integration to enterprise-scale adoption, governance and change management. 
 
HCLTech will roll out ChatGPT Enterprise and OpenAI APIs internally, empowering its employees with secure, enterprise-grade generative AI tools.
 
Giancarlo ‘GC’ Lionetti, Chief Commercial Officer at OpenAI, said, “HCLTech’s deep industry knowledge and AI engineering expertise sets the stage for scalable AI innovation. As one of the first system integration companies to integrate OpenAI to improve efficiency and enhance customer experiences, they’re accelerating productivity and setting a new standard for how industries can transform using generative AI.”

Topics : HCL Tech HCL Technologies OpenAI ChatGPT

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

