Home / Companies / News / Jewellery maker Titan's Q1 revenue up 19% as gold prices boost sales

Jewellery maker Titan's Q1 revenue up 19% as gold prices boost sales

Its mainstay domestic jewellery business, which contributes close to 90 per cent to its overall revenue, grew 18 per cent year-on-year, the company said in a business update

Titan
Gold prices have risen in the past two quarters, as investors fled to the safe haven amid U.S. President Donald Trump's shifting trade policies and tensions in the Middle East. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 7:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Titan Company's domestic sales rose 19 per cent in the first quarter led by higher gold prices, outpacing the 9.3 per cent growth from a year ago, the Indian jewellery and watch maker said on Monday. 
Its mainstay domestic jewellery business, which contributes close to 90 per cent to its overall revenue, grew 18per cent year-on-year, the company said in a business update.  
Gold prices have risen in the past two quarters, as investors fled to the safe haven amid US President Donald Trump's shifting trade policies and tensions in the Middle East. 
Spot gold was up 5.5 per cent in the three months ended June 30. 
For Titan, higher prices of the precious metal led to a growth of low double digits percentage in like-to-like domestic sales across its brands Tanishq, Mia and Zoya, the company said. 
Its watches business, the second largest by revenue, clocked a sales growth of 23 per cent, driven by higher prices and volumes, Titan said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

WNS acquisition to help boost Capgemini revenue, strengthen AI play

IHCL brands are growing, Ginger expanding fastest: N Chandrasekaran

Premium

Lenders urge bidders to sweeten Jaiprakash offers amid legal overhang

Tilaknagar Industries in talks to acquire Imperial Blue from Pernod Ricard

Castrol India appoints Mrinalini Srinivasan as Chief Financial Officer

Topics :TitanTitan CompanyQ1 resultsGold Prices

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story