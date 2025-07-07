Home / Companies / News / OLX India launches Elite Buyer plan to improve second-hand deals

OLX India launches Elite Buyer plan to improve second-hand deals

The subscription-based Elite Buyer Program gives users category-specific tags and verified leads to speed up responses and boost trust in second-hand transactions

OLX India
Photo: company website
Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 7:55 PM IST
OLX India has launched a subscription-based feature called the Elite Buyer Program, aimed at users seeking faster and more reliable access to second-hand goods.
 
The platform, which attracts over 180 million users annually, said the new programme would function across major categories including cars, bikes, real estate, electronics, mobiles and furniture. Subscribers will receive an Elite badge that appears during chats with sellers. According to the company, this is intended to improve response rates and speed up transactions.
 
The programme is available on a per-category basis. Buyers wanting access to listings in more than one category will need to purchase separate subscriptions.
 
The Elite Buyer (Basic Tag Only) plan provides access to category-specific tags with unlimited chats for 30 days. Pricing is as follows:
 
•         Mobiles – Rs 49
•         Real estate – Rs 199
•         Bikes, electronics, furniture – Rs 99 each
•         Cars – Rs 199
 
The Elite Buyer Pro (Tag + Leads Pack) plan builds on the basic offering by including verified leads along with unlimited chats for 30 days. Due to the added value, prices are higher:
 
•         Mobiles – Rs 799
•         Real estate – Rs 3,999
•         Bikes, furniture – Rs 1,299 each
•         Electronics – Rs 1,999
•         Cars – Rs 3,999
 
‘Most buyers tend to operate within a single category, so the programme has been built accordingly,’ said Vinay Sanghi, Chairman and Founder of CarTrade Tech. 
 
OLX handles about 53 million buyers and 18 million sellers annually. The company claims to facilitate $3 billion worth of used goods sales each year, with a gross merchandise value (GMV) of $29 billion across listings.
 
The platform receives listings across 12 categories and sees an average of 35 million unique visitors per month.
 
Used cars, two-wheelers and mobile electronics remain among the platform’s most active segments. According to Sanghi, used-car transactions on OLX have exceeded volumes in the new car market. Other active categories include furniture and white goods.
 
OLX confirmed that the Elite Buyer programme will be followed by multiple technology rollouts over the coming months, including AI-driven verification, listing optimisation and enhanced trust and safety systems. Sanghi said tech development is handled in-house and forms part of the platform’s ongoing operating expenses.
 
The company is also working on future tools to enable payments, logistics and financing support, although it will continue to operate as a listings-first platform for the foreseeable future.
 

Topics :OLXUsed goodssecond-hand phones

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

