HCLTech unit to acquire French software firm Zeenea for 24 mn euros

HCLSoftware, the software business division of Indian IT services giant HCLTech, said on Friday it is acquiring Zeenea, a Paris-based firm providing data catalog and governance solutions, for Euro 24 million (around Rs 218 crore).

The acquisition is expected to close in September 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

HCLSoftware said the acquisition will strengthen its data and analytics business called Actian. HCLSoftware said Actian has seen strong growth in hybrid data management and integration in the last few years. Adding metadata management, data catalog and governance capabilities will help Actian customers.

“Metadata management is becoming critical for our customers to accelerate their GenAI initiatives across business functions,” said Kalyan Kumar, chief product officer, HCLSoftware, referring to generative artificial intelligence.