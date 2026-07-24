HCLTech announces first AI data centre in partnership with Sarvam in Odisha

IT giant HCLTech on Friday announced plans to establish its first AI Data Center at the upcoming Odisha Sovereign AI Park in Bhubaneswar. In a BSE filing, the company said the AI data centre will be developed under a tripartite partnership with AI startup Sarvam and the Odisha government.

The company said the planned capital outlay for the project will be around ₹14,257 crore, including financial assistance from the Odisha government.

HCLTech said the facility will support India's sovereign AI ecosystem by combining its full-stack AI capabilities with Sarvam's foundation models to develop sector-specific AI applications for enterprises and government organisations. The project will also help deliver multilingual AI-based services while addressing the government's data sovereignty requirements, it added.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the project was signed by HCLTech, the Government of Odisha and Sarvam in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, HCLTech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra and CEO & Managing Director C Vijayakumar, the company said. "We strive to be an enabler of India's sovereign AI ecosystem with differentiated offerings across the value chain through focused investments and partnerships. We are pleased to start this endeavour in partnership with the Odisha government and Sarvam," said Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCLTech. The announcement comes after Business Standard reported on Wednesday that HCLTech was planning to set up an AI-optimised data centre and a global development centre (GDC) in Bhubaneswar, with an investment of around ₹730 crore.